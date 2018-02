Swimming and frozen lakes don’t generally mix, but when they do, they make a big splash.

More than 100 people braved the frigid Kalamalka lake waters Sunday afternoon for the annual Polar Bear Swim, as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival.

For more carnival news, stay tuned to The Morning Star.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.