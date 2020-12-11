RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Police arrest Sicamous man twice in one morning

An incident of alleged break and enter was followed by a call about attempted tool theft

The Sicamous RCMP had two encounters with the same man on Dec. 10, once for entering a home and seeming confused about who lived there and once for allegedly attempting to steal tools from a business in the area.

On Dec. 10 at 9:20 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report from a resident on Rauma Crescent who said she woke up to find a man she did not know in her bedroom. The man was asking about the whereabouts of a woman she did not know. He then departed the residence and was seen standing in the driveway of the house next door. The man had entered the house through an unlocked door.

Police arrested a 54-year-old Sicamous man for break and enter. The man told police he was trying to find his friend and believed the house he entered was her new rental home. The woman that the man was looking for lived next door to the house he allegedly entered.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court in Salmon Arm on Feb. 16, 2021. A condition of his release was that he stay away from the Rauma Crescent home he entered.

At 11:44 that same morning, police were called to a business on Seed Frontage Road following a report that a man was attempting to steal hand tools from the property. The man left the business without stealing any tools. The caller followed the man to Rauma Crescent where he got into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a house there.

When police arrived they found the same man who had been the subject of the earlier incident intoxicated by drugs in the back seat of his car. The car was parked in the driveway of the man’s friend’s house.

The man was held in custody and released when sober without any further charges.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Crimestreet drugs

Most Read