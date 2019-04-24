Police arrest suspect in Buckerfield’s purse theft

A woman who made off with a Buckerfield’s employee’s purse is facing theft charges.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the purse was taken on April 20. Before its owner knew of the theft, the owner’s credit cards had been used at more than three businesses in town.

With surveillance video footage and the help of other stores, a female suspect was identified and arrested.

The Buckerfield’s employee, who asked not to be named, said the purse was found dumped at the store, with the thief having taken their wallet and cell phone. The employee says they cancelled their credit card after it had been used in four locations. They said neither the stolen cards nor the cell phone have been returned, but they are pleased police have a suspect. They added employee’s personal belongings, such as purses, will now be locked up.

West said the suspect was released and is to appear in court for theft charges.

