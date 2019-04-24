Police arrest suspect in Buckerfield’s purse theft

Salmon Arm RCMP say thief used stolen credit cards at local businesses

A woman who made off with a Buckerfield’s employee’s purse is facing theft charges.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the purse was taken on April 20. Before its owner knew of the theft, the owner’s credit cards had been used at more than three businesses in town.

With surveillance video footage and the help of other stores, a female suspect was identified and arrested.

The Buckerfield’s employee, who asked not to be named, said the purse was found dumped at the store, with the thief having taken their wallet and cell phone. The employee says they cancelled their credit card after it had been used in four locations. They said neither the stolen cards nor the cell phone have been returned, but they are pleased police have a suspect. They added employee’s personal belongings, such as purses, will now be locked up.

West said the suspect was released and is to appear in court for theft charges.

Read more: Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Read more: Fire at Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s Ltd.

Read more: Buckerfields commits to “living wage” for employees

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man’s lawsuit claiming rights to People’s Party name heading to court
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP want your help locating missing bike

Just Posted

Police arrest suspect in Buckerfield’s purse theft

Salmon Arm RCMP say thief used stolen credit cards at local businesses

Snare ban sought for city after death of beloved dog

Salmon Arm men to present signed petitions to city council

Salmon Arm RCMP want your help locating missing bike

Green and white ‘Masi’ road bike stolen April 20, another $6,000 bicycle recovered

SPCA investigating hen cull at Salmon Arm egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull was done properly

Sunshine Foundation DreamLift trip won’t take off from Kelowna, fundraiser cancelled

Papa John’s ‘Dreams for Kids Day’ fundraiser to be rebranded

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

Ministry announces highway road work planned for this spring

Drivers should expect delays to last into the summer

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Bears awaken, safety is key for both humans and wildlife

Bears are awaking from their hibernation

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Photos: Saddle broncs and bullriders raise the dust in Similkameen

The 54th annual Chopaka Easter Jackpot Rodeo took place near Keremeos Sunday

Most Read