A surveillance photo of the suspect in a bank fraud at TD Bank branches in Salmon Arm and Kelowna. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged bank fraud in Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

On Friday, Jan. 19 at 4:21 p.m., an unidentified Caucasian male attended the Salmon Arm TD Bank and used fraudulent ID to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the bank teller.

It was confirmed that the earlier that day, the same male attended a Kelowna TD bank branch and was also able to obtain cash by using the same method.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or these incidents, is asked to contact Cst. Inglis of the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or for those who wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

