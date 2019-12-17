Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

The RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect they believe could be involved in a several child luring incidents in West Kelowna in November.

Police said in an emailed statement they located a man involved in the incident that occurred on Dec. 1, however they were unable to prove criminality and charges are have not been laid.

Regardless, RCMP Cst. Solana Paré said police are still looking to identify a man from an incident on Nov. 27.

He is described as tanned, possibly bald, in his mid-40s with a heavier build and white bearded chin. He was wearing small circular silver glasses at the time of the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was a blue four-door sedan with rusted rims and squeaky breaks. The police said the make and model of the vehicle are not known, but it was last seen at Cougar Road and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

Anyone with information about the incident, the person involved or the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips or West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

