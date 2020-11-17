The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

Person wouldn’t comply with mask mandate, wouldn’t leave store

Staff at Kelowna Costco were forced to call the police on Monday (Nov. 16) after a patron who refused to wear a mask would not leave the store when requested to do so.

RCMP officers attended the store to investigate allegations of trespassing.

“After a discussion with attending officers, the patron agreed to leave the business without further incident,” said Const. Solana Paré.

Monday was the first day the big box store shifted to a mandatory face-covering policy for all of its customers. Prior to the change, those who claimed they could not wear a mask for medical reasons were exempt from the rule.

“If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,” CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement on Nov. 10.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

READ MORE: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

READ MORE: B.C. woman who can’t wear a mask feels unfairly judged

The RCMP noted businesses have the right to refuse service for non-compliance with mask mandates.

“Individuals have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread COVID-19,” stated Const. Paré.

Coronavirus

