Randi Kramer is fighting a distracted driving ticket she received for having her phone charging in her car’s cupholder while driving on Oct. 1, 2019. (Trevor Kramer)

Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

A senior woman who received a distracted driving ticket for having her cellphone charging in her cupholder has reportedly been apologized to by the Vancouver Police Department.

READ MORE: B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Randi Kramer, in her 70s, was driving along West Georgia Street in Vancouver when she stopped at a red light by the Hotel Georgia on Tuesday, her son Trevor told Black Press Media, when a police officer tapped on her window and fined her with a $368 distracted driving ticket.

But according to defence lawyer Kyla Lee, who was retained by the Kramers, Randi won’t have to pay the ticket after all.

“I am happy to report that Vancouver Police have cancelled the ticket issued to Ms. Kramer this week,” Lee tweeted Wednesday afternoon, adding that she was impressed with Trevor’s advocacy for his mom.

The incident sparked a viral debate on traffic violations after Trevor took to Twitter with concerns over how arbitrary he thought the ticket was – and turns out, nearly everyone agreed.

Trevor had said he hoped a March ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court where a judge ruled that a man was not guilty of distracted driving for having a phone wedged into his passenger seat could help clarify the issue for both his mom and other drivers.

READ MORE: Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

Currently, the legislation states that holding the phone or “operating one or more of the device’s functions” qualifies as distracted driving.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Vancouver police said that there is a precedent for ticketing a person for “using an electronic device even if they are not touching it,” if its turned on and within the reach of a driver.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations
Next story
Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Just Posted

Sicamous school closure prompts parents to push for closer alternative

Use of former Malakwa Elementary suggested so students won’t have to be bused to Salmon Arm

Road closures upcoming for downtown Salmon Arm streets

Paving expected to begin Oct. 6 according to city

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Disability issues dominate North Okanagan-Shuswap forum

Candidates grilled about accessibility to a range of support and services at Vernon forum

Police cancel $386 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Most Read