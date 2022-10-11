Police chase from Sicamous to Revelstoke ends in arrest after officers threatened

A 48-year-old man is in custody following a police chase which saw him threaten officers with a blow torch.
According to Sicamous RCMP, the driver, in an Alberta registered vehicle, fled the BC Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11. The driver was later spotted by RCMP officers driving dangerously on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.
The driver evaded a spike belt in Canoe before proceeding off the highway in Sicamous. He struck a police vehicle before turning back onto Highway 1 towards Revelstoke.
Revelstoke RCMP officers successfully deployed a spike belt 44 km west of Revelstoke, bringing the vehicle to a stop.
The driver then threatened the officers with a blow torch but was apprehended and taken into custody without injury to himself or the officers.
The driver was suspended from driving in Alberta, will face a number of charges in B.C. from the incident, and is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
