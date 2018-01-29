The Elephant Hill wildfire was one of several this summer that contributed to the worst fire season ever recorded in B.C. (KTW file photo).

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

  • Jan. 29, 2018 3:58 p.m.
  • News

More than six months since the Elephant Hill wildfire sparked near Ashcroft, police are reminding residents that an investigation is still underway.

RELATED: July 24 — Elephant Hill fire perimeter mapped at 61,499 hectares

According to RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk and the BC Wildfire Service the blaze that sparked on July 6 was human caused.

The investigation into the cause is taking place in the Ashcroft area.

In September, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District released more than 120 homes were destroyed by this fire.

RELATED: TNRD summary reports 234 structures destroyed by wildfires

A dedicated tip line has been set up to assist police with the investigation and they urge anyone with information about the Elephant Hill wildfire to contact the tip line at 855-685-8788.

RELATED: Tip line set up to aid Elephant Hill wildfire investigation

