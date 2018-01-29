Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

The Elephant Hill wildfire was one of several this summer that contributed to the worst fire season ever recorded in B.C. (KTW file photo).

More than six months since the Elephant Hill wildfire sparked near Ashcroft, police are reminding residents that an investigation is still underway.

According to RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk and the BC Wildfire Service the blaze that sparked on July 6 was human caused.

The investigation into the cause is taking place in the Ashcroft area.

In September, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District released more than 120 homes were destroyed by this fire.

A dedicated tip line has been set up to assist police with the investigation and they urge anyone with information about the Elephant Hill wildfire to contact the tip line at 855-685-8788.

