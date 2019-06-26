Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

On Tuesday evening, traffic was backed up for long distances along Hwy. 97 on both sides of a motor vehicle incident between Summerland and Penticton. (Steve Kidd - Black Press Media)

A fatal collision on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton blocked traffic on the highway for several hours on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Around 4:55 p.m., Summerland and Penticton RCMP and Emergency Services were called to a head-on collision on the highway near Kickininee Provincial Park.

A Cadillac SUV travelling south and a motorcycle travelling north had collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old Central Okanagan man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cadillac left the highway and stopped, partially submerged in Okanagan Lake. The driver, a 43-year-old South Okanagan woman, received minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The highway was closed until after 9 p.m. to allow the RCMP to conduct their investigation and analysis into the investigation.

South Okanagan Traffic Services, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroner’s Service are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP’s E Division Traffic Services said the cause of the accident is still unknown.

“We haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” he said.

He added that the motorcycle operator appears to have crossed the centre line.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video, is asked to call the South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

