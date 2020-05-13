Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton twice, while topless, was taken into police custody May 8.

RCMP received a call at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday morning about a topless woman walking along the road at the west entrance to town.

“She had her shirt off, but by the time we got there she clothed,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The woman said she was hitchhiking from Chilliwack to Kelowna.

At 12:30 p.m. police spotted the woman, again topless, just west of Princeton.

“She was demonstrating behaviour that caused concern for her mental health,” said Hughes.

The woman was taken to Princeton General Hospital, and later transferred to Penticton.

