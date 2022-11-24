The Supreme Court of Canada says a Toronto-area police force did not entrap men in an operation aimed at buyers of sexual services from children. Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police did not entrap men in child sex cases, Supreme Court of Canada rules

Panel finds operation in Greater Toronto area was a legitimate inquiry

The Supreme Court of Canada says a Toronto-area police force did not entrap men in an operation aimed at buyers of sexual services from children.

The finding comes today in unanimous decisions in four appeals that arose from arrests and prosecutions in Project Raphael, a York Regional Police investigation that began in 2014.

As part of the probe, police placed fake classified ads in the escorts section of the website Backpage.

When someone responded, an undercover officer posing as the escort would disclose in an ensuing text chat that she was underage.

Individuals who continued the chat and arranged for sex were told to turn up at a hotel room, where police arrested and charged them.

In the rulings today, the Supreme Court says Project Raphael was a bona fide inquiry that did not amount to entrapment under the law.

Law and justicePolicesexual abuse

Previous story
B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires
Next story
Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, ID’d as victim in Surrey school stabbing

Just Posted

Katie Thielman from Salmon Arm competes in show jumping in the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July 2022 on her horse Marquetry Rose where she won four gold medals. She’s heading to New Zealand in January 2023 on the Canadian Pony Club team for the International Pacific Exchange. (BC Summer Games photo)
Three Shuswap equestrians selected to join Canadian Pony Club team in New Zealand

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)
VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Volunteers work in the kitchen at the Sicamous Senior Centre, Dec. 26 2018. (Sicamous and District Seniors Centre Society/ Facebook)
Holiday feast: Sicamous seniors centre bringing back traditional Christmas gathering

School District 83 has seen a recent uptick in staff and student absences due to illness. (Victoria_Watercolor/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap schools see uptick in absences due to illness