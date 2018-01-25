Police dog takes down allegedly impaired suspect

Police had to go an extensive trek across the Kamloops country-side to find suspect

— Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man could face charges after being taken down by a police dog after crashing a stolen car early Wednesday morning, Mounties say.

Police were called to a stretch of Highway 5 south of Kamloops around midnight after a passerby spotted a potentially impaired man stuck in a ditch.

“An officer attended the location and found that the male was acting strange and did appear to be impaired,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “The male gave a false name and then took off running through the bush.”

Shelkie said a police dog unit was called out and the suspect was located “after an extensive trek across the countryside.”

The vehicle in the ditch was found to have been stolen in Kamloops last month, she said, and police located stolen items in the trunk.

The 40-year-old suspect was previously known to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

