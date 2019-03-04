UPDATE: Police incident leads to arrest of Kamloops murder suspect

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Update: 2:20 p.m.

The man wanted for the murder of Jason Glover was discovered at a residence in Kamloops Monday afternoon.

Police shut down Cree Drive on Tk’emlups reserve in order to arrest Gordie Wayne Braaten.

Braaten was believed to be armed and dangerous so the Southeast District Emergency Team was called in to assist. Braaten was arrested without incident.

Jason Glover was found dead at a home on Traquille Road on Feb. 15. Hugh Alexander McIntosh, also wanted for the murder of Glover, was arrested last week in Langley.

Cree Drive still has limited access as police complete their investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Police are currently closing Cree Road in Kamloops due to an unfolding incident.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team is also responding to the incident located on Kamloops Indian Band land.

The public is asked to avoid this area while the investigation unfolds.

