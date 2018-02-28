Police investigate after shots fired at building

The shooting on First ave. SW is believed to be related to the drug trade

The Salmon Arm RCMP are searching for the suspects who fired a gun at an apartment unit early this morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. the RCMP received a call complaining shots were fired at a building on First Ave. SW. After arriving on the scene officers confirmed multiple shots had been fired at an apartment unit, hitting an exterior wall and passing through a window. Two individuals were seen fleeing the scene in a light-coloured compact car.

Related:Update: Drive-by shooting shocks residents

Nobody was injured.

RCMP investigators spoke with the individual believed to be the intended target of the shooters. They believe the incident was targeted and related to the local drug trade. Police say they are making it a local priority.

