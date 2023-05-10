Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.

Police say 58-year-old employee of temple in Surrey has been arrested

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say. (Photo: Facebook/Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran)

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at a Sikh temple in B.C.

Surrey RCMP they are investigating a May 4 report of a sex assault at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, located in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit identified a suspect who was arrested on May 5. Police say the 58-year-old man, who is an employee at the temple, has been released on conditions, including no contact with the victim and not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16-year-old without another adult present.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Police are asking for anyone with additional information, including those who may have been at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to contact police and quote file number 2023-69537.



