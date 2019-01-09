Police investigate senior’s death at South Okanagan care home

The is the second death at a care home that police have investigated in the Okanagan this month

RCMP, its major crimes unit, and the B.C. Coroner’s office are investigating the death of an elderly Princeton woman, which occurred in a Keremeos long-term care home in December.

“A patient was injured in the care home,” said Keremeos RCMP Corporal Brian Evans. “She was injured in the care home and the family contacted us to investigate that.”

Orchard Haven care home is operated by Interior Health.

In a written statement provided to Black Press, Jon Clare, long-term care administrator for the health authority in South Okanagan, said:

“I can confirm that Interior Health is reviewing the death of an individual in care at Orchard Haven.

We are very sorry for this family’s loss and have been in direct contact with them. Our Patient Care Quality Office will continue to connect with the family.

“The RCMP and BC Coroner’s Office are also investigating, so I cannot speak to any specific details, but the safety of individuals in our care homes is our top priority and we are taking this seriously.”

Last week Black Press reported the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroner’s service are investigating the death of a senior citizen following an altercation at a Kelowna seniors’ care home, licensed by Interior Health.

According to RCMP spokesman Corporal Dan Moskaluk the 90 year-old woman died on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area of the city.

That facility is privately run and is not owned or operated by Interior Health.

