(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon
Next story
UPDATE: North Okanagan school bus changes delayed

Just Posted

Snapshot: Shuswap student learning in curious company

Furry friends assist Ranchero Elementary’s Sam Muddiman with learning-from-home education effort

Shuswap potter pours creative effort into supporting food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste creates unique bowls for sale, profits going to food bank

Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon

33-year-old man reported missing found on North Westside

Burglars busy in Chase and South Shuswap this month

Chase RCMP investigate thefts involving property ranging from broken fountains to a trailer

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect

Man arrested, charged after Chase RCMP pursue him up forest service road

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

UPDATE: North Okanagan school bus changes delayed

Parent/teacher upset heard by school district, which delays any changes to 2021

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Kelowna Fringe Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The inaugural Fringe Festival took place last September, featuring several local and international artists

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

Most Read