Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Police investigating after threatening letters sent to Vernon law firms

Police received several reports of suspicious letters last week

Police are investigating after a suspicious threatening letter was sent to a number of law offices in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, police received several reports of the letters being delivered to local businesses.

“The letters were turned over to police and we are actively investigating the contents and attempting to determine their origin. Any reports of threats are taken seriously and treated as credible until determined otherwise,” Terleski said.

Terleski did not reveal the contents of the letter.

An employee at one Vernon law firm said she’d heard “every (law firm) in town” had been sent a copy of the letter.

Nixon Wenger partner Ryan Irving confirmed the law firm had received the letter.

“Nixon Wenger received two identical anonymous letters. Given the threatening nature of the letters, we alerted the RCMP and have been following their directions,” Irving said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Vernon mayoral candidate Erik Olesen condemned the letter’s anonymous author.

“The recent news of threatening letters sent to lawyers across Vernon is deeply disturbing. We live in a free and democratic society and each one of us is entitled to our opinion, but that does not include threats of violence or intimidation,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE: Police mourn death of RCMP constable fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher who held inappropriate one-on-ones with students suspended for 2 months

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

LettersRCMPVernon

Previous story
Inaccessible fire burning near Hope will need significant rainfall, says B.C. Wildfire
Next story
Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm’s former city engineer Jenn Wilson takes on service delivery management while new city engineer Gabriel Bau Baiges eager to serve community. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Swapping roles: Salmon Arm’s city engineer takes on assets, new engineer hired

Sicamous Legion President Bill Moore presented a cheque for $12,000 to the Sicamous Curling Club board on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The money was going towards a new set of curling stones. The club will be raising money for a second set. (Contributed)
District council agrees to step up for Sicamous Curling Club by waiving rent

Habitat for Humanity Canada announced Oct. 13 that it is ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, but former Kamloops executive director Bill Miller says it will have no effect on car raffle, ReStore in Salmon Arm or housing developments. (File photo)
Habitat Canada points to Habitat Kamloops’ private home sales as a reason for disaffiliation

Soul Patch, with Jon Treichel and Kira Haug, will be performing during the Halloween dance party hosted by the Celebrate Shuswap Society at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)
Celebrate Shuswap Society to host Halloween dance party