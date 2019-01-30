Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store.

On Jan. 29, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at the liquor store in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

Related: RCMP investigating armed robbery of Salmon Arm business

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports a slender Caucasian man entered the store holding what appeared to be a long gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The cash was placed in a blue canvas bag and the suspect fled the area on a BMX-type bicycle south across the highway.

The male suspect appeared to be in his late 30’s and was six-feet tall or more, with a short, dark beard according to witness statements.

The suspect was wearing gardening gloves, a black facial mask, a blonde wig and a black hoodie during the robbery.

Related: Double Subway robbery along Highway 1

Anyone who may have seen this man, or a man on a BMX bicycle around this time with a blue canvas bag, is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 2500-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second armed robbery reported in the past five days. On the morning of Friday, Jan. 25, a man entered a downtown Salmon Arm music store, presented a firearm and asked for the money in the cash register. After receiving the money, the man fled the store. The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’7”and in his twenties. He had short hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with dark sunglesses and a dark hat.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the suspect downtown contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says
Next story
Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Just Posted

Add your voice on rec centre options

Open house at SASCU Rec Centre includes info, Q&A and free swim

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Vernon, Enderby receive emergency preparedness funding

Two of six communities recently approved for share of $3 million

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Okanagan director works with actors Gerard Butler, Nicolas Cage during career

Wendy Ord is the director for To The Worlds, which features Lake Country skaters

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Winter storm watch in effect for Yellowhead Highway

Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday.

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

South Okanagan woman helps family fleeing a dangerous situation

Bethany Handfield has helped raised $2,285 for a family fleeing a dangerous situation

Most Read