Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store.

On Jan. 29, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at the liquor store in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports a slender Caucasian man entered the store holding what appeared to be a long gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The cash was placed in a blue canvas bag and the suspect fled the area on a BMX-type bicycle south across the highway.

The male suspect appeared to be in his late 30’s and was six-feet tall or more, with a short, dark beard according to witness statements.

The suspect was wearing gardening gloves, a black facial mask, a blonde wig and a black hoodie during the robbery.

Anyone who may have seen this man, or a man on a BMX bicycle around this time with a blue canvas bag, is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 2500-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second armed robbery reported in the past five days. On the morning of Friday, Jan. 25, a man entered a downtown Salmon Arm music store, presented a firearm and asked for the money in the cash register. After receiving the money, the man fled the store. The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’7”and in his twenties. He had short hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with dark sunglesses and a dark hat.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the suspect downtown contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

