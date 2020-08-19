Police locate parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP find parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road. (File photo)

The parent of a young child who was found alone on Chase Falkland Road has been located.

People posting on social media in the Shuswap on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 19 were concerned about reports of a child, possibly two years old, found naked and sunburned on the road near Joyce Lake.

Although police did not confirm details of the child’s condition, Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said that about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, a member of the public found an unattended young child on Chase Falkland Road and contacted police.

Finn said two front-line officers went to the area to conduct a canvas of the neighbourhood and located the parent of the child.

The officers asked the BC Ambulance Service to come out to conduct a medical assessment of both the child and parent. In addition, she said the Ministry of Children and Family Development was advised and is working with the family.

