Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

(File photo)

A man is recovering after he was assaulted early Monday morning in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP are now looking for witnesses to the assault that occurred in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue about 2:45 a.m. March 2.

According to police the man was discovered with serious injuries sustained from the assault. The man was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

“We are appealing for witnesses in this matter to step forward,” said. Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact us immediately.”

RCMP said investigators are currently trying to identify the suspect and events that led up to the incident.

If anyone has information on the assault, they’re asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set
Next story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

Just Posted

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Fans wanted in stands as Salmon Arm midget rec team plays for banner

Championship game takes place at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, March 3

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

Most Read