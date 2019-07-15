Police vehicles outside Woodgrove Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre was shut down as Nanaimo RCMP looked for a youth seen with a gun this evening.

According to a police press release, officers were looking for a youth who “was seen in possession of a gun, but has not harmed anyone.”

Police say that the suspect was located “at an alternate location” at about 6:30 p.m. He is in custody and will be held overnight leading up to a court appearance Tuesday.

The scene at the mall has now been cleared.

Police responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Sgt. Jon Stuart said in an e-mail that additional information would be provided Tuesday.

RDN Transit service at the Woodgrove bus loop was impacted by the police incident.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
