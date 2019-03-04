Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

West Kelowna RCMP are turning to the public to identify a alleged fraudster who they believe is responsible for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars from cash loan businesses across the Central Okanagan.

In February 2019 police learned that in late December 2018 and early January an unknown suspect allegedly provided false names and produced stolen personal identification in order to obtain cash loans from more than one financial lending business in the Central Okanagan.

The suspect, who made off with approximately $10,000, has been described to police as a Caucasian male, in his 30s, of slender build, with trimmed facial hair. He often wears a black base ball cap with white lettering.

READ MORE: No progress yet in Kelowna hospice fraud case

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigations, police are releasing an image taken by employees of the fraud suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our hope is not only to positively identify the suspect, but to also prevent further businesses from being victimized by his tactics.”

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Cst. Matthew Mackay of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project
Next story
B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Just Posted

Driver failing to stop at Highway 1 intersection leads to collision

Police say westbound driver couldn’t avoid vehicle crossing highway from Balmoral Road

Summerland student learns skills working at community paper

Joshua Oggelsby is at the Summerland Review under a high school work experience program

Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

Saturday’s earthquake minor compared to 6.0 shaker of 1918

Strongest quake on record for South Interior took place 150 kilometres north of Revelstoke

Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures

Resolution submitted to SILGA requests user groups and First Nations be given say in closures

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Pellet gun sparks panic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Five people arrested in connection with Okanagan kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

Letter: Plastic bag ban lacks factual justification

It would be interesting to hear from Mayor (Alan) Harrison and the… Continue reading

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Column: Wildwood Production prepares Pete Seeger tribute, fundraiser

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Most Read