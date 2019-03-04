Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP are turning to the public to identify a alleged fraudster who they believe is responsible for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars from cash loan businesses across the Central Okanagan.

In February 2019 police learned that in late December 2018 and early January an unknown suspect allegedly provided false names and produced stolen personal identification in order to obtain cash loans from more than one financial lending business in the Central Okanagan.

The suspect, who made off with approximately $10,000, has been described to police as a Caucasian male, in his 30s, of slender build, with trimmed facial hair. He often wears a black base ball cap with white lettering.

READ MORE: No progress yet in Kelowna hospice fraud case

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigations, police are releasing an image taken by employees of the fraud suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Our hope is not only to positively identify the suspect, but to also prevent further businesses from being victimized by his tactics.”

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Cst. Matthew Mackay of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

