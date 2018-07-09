Police are looking for two suspects related to July 9, 2017 shooting in Surrey. (RCMP handout)

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Surrey Mounties are launching another appeal for information related to a shooting a year ago involving a stolen Vernon truck.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting on July 9, 2o17, at about 3:30 p.m. involving two vehicles and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton.

“Although investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, it is believed that the victim was not the intended target,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said.

Police hope someone can identify suspects in the attached photo and contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. The photo was captured on home surveillance video. Greig said the suspects are believed to have been associated with a red pickup truck, stolen in Vernon earlier that day, that was found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

“Over the course of the last year investigators has collected vast amounts of evidence which they are continuing to examine,” Greig said. “We believe there are people with information that will assist us in bringing this investigation to its conclusion, and we ask you to contact us and help bring some closure for an innocent woman.”


