Police noticed a stolen licence plate in Vernon Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, which led them to busting a local drug trafficker. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police nab Vernon drug trafficker after noticing stolen licence plate

David MacIntosh, 30, faces several drug trafficking and driving charges

A stolen licence plate led police in Vernon to a drug bust Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Jan. 24, a police officer was patrolling when they found a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan licence plate in a parking lot in the 3400 block of 35th Avenue.

Additional officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended the location to assist, but the suspect drove away in an attempt to evade police.

Police say the suspect was safely contained and arrested.

The driver was searched and found to have a quantity of drugs in his possession. A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of additional drugs believed to be methamphetamines, fentanyl and cocaine.

The driver, 30-year-old David MacIntosh of Vernon, has been charged with a number of criminal offences including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and several driving offences.

MacIntosh made an initial court appearance on Jan. 25 and has since been released pending his next court appearance on Feb. 23.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

