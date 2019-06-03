Photo: Barry Gerding. Police on scene of a crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Police officer involved in collision with semi-truck in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A suburban SUV collided with a semi-truck Monday evening on Highway 33.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. near Loseth Road in Black Mountain.

Highway 33 was closed in the eastbound lanes while emergency crews were on scene.

According to a witness the police vehicle had its sirens on and was travelling eastbound Highway 33 when the semi-truck pulled in front of the officer and cut the suburban off.

The semi was attempting to pull into a drive way when it was rear ended by the police SUV.

One witness stated she heard a loud bang and came out of her home to see what happened. She told the Capital News she was shocked to see the extent of the damage.

A dog was reported to also be in the vehicle but was quickly extracted without injuries.

