Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have recovered a body from the Lumby end of Mabel Lake.

The detachment released the information on its Facebook page and Twitter account late Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the body has yet to be confirmed but the death is not believed to be suspicious.

@VernonNOkRCMP have recovered a body near Mable Lake early this morning. Identity is still to be confirmed. Death deemed not suspicious and has been turned over to BC Coroners Service. — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) July 28, 2018

A Vernon teacher has been missing for more than a week and search efforts have concentrated on the Lumby end of Mabel Lake after the teacher’s kayak was found abandoned on the lake and his vehicle was found locked at a lake parking lot.

RELATED: Search escalates for missing school teacher

The file has been handed over to the B.C.Coroners Service.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.