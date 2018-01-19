Police pursuit of speeding BMW ends in Sicamous roundabout

Manitoba man facing charges following collision with SUV

Sicamous RCMP arrest Manitoba man following collision at Sicamous roundabout. File photo

A police pursuit of a speeding driver ended in a collision in Sicamous’ roundabout.

On Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18, RCMP witnessed a man driving a BMW sedan at a high rate of speed on Highway 1 near the Last Spike in Craigellachie.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said police attempted to stop the man, but he continued to drive westbound in a dangerous manner.

The chase ended at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the Highway 97A/Main Street roundabout, where the BMW collided with an SUV.

“The man collided with an SUV in the Sicamous roundabout, which resulted in both air bags deploying. RCMP were then able to take the man into custody,” said McNeil.

Arrested was a 27-year-old man from Manitoba.

Police continue to investigate the matter and McNeil anticipates several charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel against the driver, who is expected to appear in Salmon Arm court Friday.

