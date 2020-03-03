Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

RCMP officer says on-site investigation will ‘hopefully’ be concluding by Tuesday night

A police investigation continues following a sudden death at a Vernon motel on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The death is being treated as suspicious. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A police investigation into a suspicious death at a Vernon motel is still unfolding four days later, but one officer says the forensic work could soon be concluded.

RCMP cruisers have been stationed at Canada’s Best Value Inn and Suites on 32nd Street since Friday night around 8 p.m. (Feb. 28), when the sudden death was first discovered.

Police tape still cordons off a second-floor unit at the motel, but on March 3, police said the timeline for the on-site investigation could be better understood by the end of the day.

“Hopefully we’ll know more a bit later today as to whether we’re going to be holding the scene any longer,” an RCMP officer stationed at the motel Tuesday said.

Given the information police have gathered so far, the officer said there’s no concern around public safety going forward.

“From my knowledge of this incident, I don’t think the public has anything to worry about as far as risk.”

A police statement issued Feb. 29 said the investigation has been handed over to the Vernon RCMP General Investigative Section with support from the Forensic Identification Section. The units are treating the death as suspicious in nature.

Staff at the hotel declined to comment on the investigation.

Brendan Shykora

