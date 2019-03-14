UPDATE: Police search related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP search in connection with ongoing investigation

UPDATE:

Kamloops This Week

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in connection with an ongoing investigation of a robbery last week at an illegal cannabis shop in Kamloops.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the town’s detachment as a staging area on Thursday morning before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into the March 9 robbery of the Phyven Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary at 829 Victoria St.

Read more: One-third of commercial trucks inspected in blitz pulled off road

Read more: Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

In that robbery — one of many in Kamloops recently, one man was brandishing a knife and the other had a long-barrelled firearm. Both were wearing masks.

No one was injured in the 6:30 p.m. robbery and the suspects fled the scene with cash and cannabis and were seen leaving in brown 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck, which was later discovered near River Street and had been reported stolen from Chase.

The first suspect was described as a First Nations male with a red brimmed ball cap, toque and a beige Carhartt-style jacket. The second suspect, noted as taller and larger than the first, wore beige pants and had a piercing under his eye described as “two jewels, similar to a belly-button piercing.”

Read more: Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Read more: Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Read more: VIDEO: Golden retriever stolen from backyard in Kelowna returned home

Kamloops RCMP report the raid of a rural property near chase is in relation to an investigation into the

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in relation to an ongoing investigation of a Kamloops robbery.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the local detachment as a staging area Thursday morning, March 14, before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery that occurred in Kamloops.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Kamloops have been advancing the investigation into the robbery of an illegal cannabis retailer known as Phyven Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary which occurred on March 9, 2019. Working in cooperation with RCMP Chase Detachment, a warrant to search was executed on a residence located on the Adams Lake Indian Band reserve at about 12:00 pm today.

“Violent robberies are taken very seriously and investigators will follow the leads wherever they go. Today, the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit, Crime Reduction Unit and general duty investigators worked closely with Chase Detachment investigators to take this case to it’s next step. Once again, the Kelowna based Emergency Response Team was used to ensure the safest possible outcome for all parties involved.” – S/Sgt Simon Pillay.

The investigation is ongoing and we have no further updates on arrests or criminal charges at this stage.

Picture attached:

Credit: RCMP

Investigators from Kelowna ERT and Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit survey the scene following the warrant execution.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police search related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP search in connection with ongoing investigation

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Free supper celebrates volunteers

Meal offers community volunteers chance to break bread and share ideas

Festival adds Celtic flair

Roots and Blues line-up grows with additions of Dervish, Early Spirit

Bus company applies to drop Chase, Sorrento stops

Rider Express Transportation wants to drop four locations, add routes

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Superintendent takes issue with methods used to determine Fraser Institute elementary school results

Photos: Spirit North program celebrates at Okanagan nordic centre

The second Spirit North Indigenous youth cross country ski season ended this week

$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Meet Lady Argyle, the bighorn sheep with a flare for fashion

Lady Argyle was spotted on the streets of Oliver and her pattern is a result of perfect timing

Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Most Read