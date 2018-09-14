One of the stolen wigs. (VPD handout)

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

Police have found some of the wigs designed for children with cancer that were stolen during a Vancouver break-in earlier this week.

In an update on the investigation Friday, police said they received a call at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night after someone discovered a bad of wigs in a hotel hallway in the Downtown Eastside.

READ MORE: Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

“Although we’ve recovered a portion of the wigs, the investigation remains a priority,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We would like to get the remainder of the property back and make an arrest in this case.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the location of the rest of the stolen wigs, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized
Next story
Summerland rescinds campfire ban

Just Posted

Fight invasive species with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

AGM coming up Sept. 25 in Sicamous

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

City considers borrowing half-a-million dollars for airport upgrade

Salmon Arm receives unexpected grant for taxiway at Shuswap Regional Airport

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to benefit Larch Hills chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement, in Lavington

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Most Read