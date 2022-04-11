Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)

Police release identity of man murdered in Maple Ridge

Caught footage of suspect vehicle leaving shooting scene, looking for video

In an effort to further a murder investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is releasing the name of the victim, and video images of a suspect vehicle in Saturday’s shooting in Maple Ridge.

On April 9 at around 4:30 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to shots fired at a parking lot at Olympians Gym on the Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge. First responders arrived and found one man suffering from gun shot wounds. Paramedics rendered treatment, however, the man was pronounced deceased at scene. IHIT was called in to investigate.

READ ALSO: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

To further advance the investigation and identify potential witnesses, the victim is being identified as 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge. Khunkhun does not have a criminal record. The shooting appears targeted, but its connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict remains to be determined, according to IHIT. Police are engaged in intelligence and information sharing with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) to determine if this shooting is connected to ongoing gang activity.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. The investigation is at its initial stages. Video canvassing is progressing, as is the collection of forensic evidence.

Homicide investigators have identified a suspect vehicle seen leaving the parking lot. The vehicle is described as a newer model red Honda four-door sedan (pictured) with a sun roof. Anyone who has seen this vehicle is being asked to call IHIT.

Homicide investigators are also seeking dash-cam and video footage in the area of 226 Street and Lougheed Highway on April 9 at around 4:30 p.m.

“We are seeking this vehicle and its occupants, but warn you to not approach them,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “if you think you’ve seen this vehicle driving or parked, call the police.”

READ ALSO: Family of woman found dead in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgemurderPitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. court denies interim request by mink farmers ahead of their COVID-19 challenge
Next story
Russia claims successful strikes on Ukraine air defenses before eastern push

Just Posted

The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)
Two people die in a trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase April 8

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcomes the Joel Plaskett Emergency and fellow Juno Award-winner Mo Kenney to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sept. 11, 2022. (Joel Plaskett photo)
Joel Plaskett Emergency to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

A boat is cleaned off at one of B.C.’s watercraft inspection stations run by the Conservation Officer Service. (Contributed)
Sicamous council urges province to prioritize inspection for invasive mussels

Volunteers in the Shuswap Community Teaching Garden get to work in April despite some hail and cooler temperatures. The volunteers include: Wanda Slobodian, Elmarie Roberts, Rita McGreggor and other dedicated residents. (Shuswap Food Action Society photo)
‘It’s a good year to share’: Shuswap Food Action suggests growing a row of food for others