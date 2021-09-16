File photo

File photo

Police release name of murder victim near Merritt

The body of Dennis Michael Walters was discovered Tuesday near Nicola Lake

Police are investigating a Merritt area death as a homicide, and have identified the victim as Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt.

RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the case and is seeking the public’s help.

Related: RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

“We are releasing Dennis’ identity in order to help move the investigation forward,” stated Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.” We are hopeful that in doing so, we can help timeline the events leading up to his death. We are asking anyone who has knowledge of Dennis’ whereabouts on Monday Sept. 13 until the discovery of his body on Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, or has any other information which may assist in the investigation, to call us.”

Police were called to a rural area near Nicola Lake at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, where Walters’ body was discovered and his death deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ death is asked contact the SEC MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

Related: Police believe missing Merritt cowboy was the victim of homicide

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vaccination pop-up clinics rolling out to Shuswap schools
Next story
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

Just Posted

An Interior Health vaccination clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous on Sept. 23. (File photo)
Vaccination pop-up clinics rolling out to Shuswap schools

Vernon residents line up outside Kal Tire Place Monday morning to place their advanced vote ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. Waits of up to two hours were reported over the weekend at advance polling stations. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

From left to right: Vahlleri Semeniuk on behalf of the Second Harvest Food Bank; Jaylene Bourdon on behalf of the SAFE Society; Kaily Jeffery, who raised and sold her own 4H steer; and Tony Nikic, manager of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods, who bought Jeffery’s steer and donated the meat to Second Harvest and the SAFE Society. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm charities, Sicamous teen benefit from grocer’s generous bid on 4-H steer

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)
Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster