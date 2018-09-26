Police release photos of Shuswap break-in suspects

Chase RCMP are seeking information about two suspects, one male and one female, believed to be involved in a break and enter at the Scotch Creek Esso. (RCMP/video surveillance image)

Early in the morning of Sept. 23, a collision between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle west of Chase resulted in the death of one person and major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway for the majority of the morning and into the afternoon.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 23, Chase RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car in the 5400 block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Investigating officers found an eastbound Chevrolet Camaro had crossed the centre line, colliding with the westbound semi.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Collision reconstructionists and analysts were called to assist in the RCMP investigation and determine the cause of the accident.

The highway saw major delays as traffic was slowed to single-lane alternating or stopped altogether. The highway was closed while emergency crews worked.

Hit and run

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 7:20 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a motor-vehicle collision involving a hit and run at the Scotch Creek Esso.

Chase RCMP report a female driver of a blue GMC pickup intentionally hit the side of an occupied Pontiac Vibe parked at the gas pumps. The GMC truck then fled the area. The driver of the GMC truck has been identified and charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for review.

Intoxicated

On Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a disturbance in the 5300 block of Squilax Anglemont Road in Celista. Police responded to find a 44-year-old intoxicated man had banged on a residence and broken the windows. The man was arrested and lodged in cells until sober. Charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for review.

Break and enter

On Saturday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Scotch Creek Esso. Suspects smashed a window in the front door of the business, entered the building and stole cigarettes, potato chips, pop and candy bars. Surveillance video shows the suspects to be one male and one female. The suspects were driving a white Subaru BRZ. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Impaired driver

On Sunday, Sept. 23 at approximately 10 p.m., Chase RCMP initiated a traffic stop with a grey 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver, a 59-year-old Kamloops man, was found to be operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol. The man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

