The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Police respond to body discovery in Vernon

Investigation into death ongoing after unresponsive person found near Performing Arts Centre

The discovery of a body near the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Tuesday is under investigation.

BC Ambulance Services and RCMP were called to a report of an unresponsive person in the 3800 block of 33rd St around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

“The person was confirmed to have been deceased prior to the arrival of emergency responders,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The BC Coroners Service was notified and an investigation into the person’s death is ongoing at this time.”

READ MORE: Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

READ MORE: Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Justin Trudeau ‘regrets’ trip to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
UBC researchers see promising results reversing Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice

Just Posted

Shuswap residents paddled in support of North Shore fire departments at Indigo Bay on Oct. 3, 2021. (Kirsten Haglund/Facebook)
Shuswap paddlers raise over $1,250 for local volunteer fire departments

Karen Brown is concerned discussions around the proposed incorporation of the South Shuswap will lead to heightened tensions within the community. (Google maps)
OPINION: Respectful discussions around South Shuswap incorporation encouraged

Two serious collisions occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Tappen area Oct. 4, the first at Ford Road involved a fatality and the second, at James Road, left one person with serious injuries. The White Post Auto Museum sits between the two roads. (File photo)
One person seriously injured in second Highway 1 collision near Tappen

Revered Neskonlith Elder Mary Thomas is one of several people featured in the 2007 documentary, Fallen Feather, outlining the history of residential schools in Canada. She died the year the film was completed. (Contributed)
2007 film on residential schools includes Neskonlith Elder’s memories from Kamloops