Police respond to reports of man with gun in North Shuswap

Witnesses reported the man, who had a rifle, was yelling and falling over

Chase RCMP responded to reports of a man with a gun on Dec. 26, 2021. (File photo)

Police are searching for a person who picked up a man with a gun between Celista and Magna Bay in the North Shuswap.

On Dec. 26 around noon, Chase RCMP were advised a man was walking along Line 17 Road with a rifle over his shoulder, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

He said witnesses believed something was wrong because the man kept falling over and was yelling.

While police were on their way to the scene, someone driving by picked up the man and gave him a ride, Kennedy said. It’s believed the man was walking in the snowy woods for hours before he was picked up and likely very cold.

Police would like to speak with the person who picked up the man, Kennedy advised. Chase RCMP can be reached at 250-679-3221.

Read more: Two pickup trucks stolen on Christmas Day in the Shuswap recovered

Read more: Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswap