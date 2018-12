The dog was found in New Westminster with no identification tags, but did have an anti-bark collar

This lost dog was found by New Westminster police officers and reunited with its owners just in time for Christmas. (New Westminster Police/Twitter)

Police in New Westminster got a lost dog home just in time for Christmas dinner.

A Twitter post from the police department says the dog that was found in the 400-block of Third Street on Christmas is now reunited with its owners.

The black-and-white furry canine had no identification tags but had an anti-bark collar.

READ MORE: Fleeing driver picks fight with Chilliwack police dog, loses

Police are thanking people for their help in getting the dog home.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter