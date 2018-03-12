Police reveal Logan Lake man stabbed to death

Kamloops RCMP are now confirming that a 55-year-old Logan Lake man was stabbed to death.
The Logan Lake RCMP attended a local motel on March 6, at approximately 6:40 a.m., following a complaint to police, where they located an unresponsive man in one of the rooms.
The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed the cause of death of the victim involved.
“RCMP investigators, in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service, have confirmed the cause of death via forensic examination following the completion of the autopsy, as being complications resulting from stabbing injuries,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk,
66-year-old Gordon Fleming of Logan Lake has been charged with second-degree murder in the man’s death and is currently remanded in custody.
Fleming’s next court appearance is April 9, 2018, in Kamloops.
