Police search for suspects in break and enter

Residents unable to go home during search in Garnett Valley area in Summerland

Some residents of the Garnett Valley area of Summerland were not able to get to their homes on Dec. 21 as police were searching for suspects in a break and enter.

At 3:45 p.m., Summerland RCMP were called to a complaint of an interrupted break and enter on Garnett Valley Road.

A man and woman were seen at the house, but fled before police arrived.

Police searched the Garnett Valley area by road and air, but the suspects and their vehicle were not found.

The suspect vehicle is a green Ford F-350 pickup truck that had been stolen from Oliver earlier that day. The truck had the B.C. license number JT5483.

Police say the people may be suspects connected to multiple thefts of Ford pickup trucks and break and enters in the Okanagan Valley.

Cpl. Chris Richardson of the Summerland RCMP said residents of the area were affected during the incident.

“We recognize that while the search was ongoing, some residents were unable to access their residences,” Richardson said. “We would like to thank all those affected for your patience and continued support.”

Police urge residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and immobilized, and that their homes will be secured if they are away.

Anyone noticing suspicious activity, or anyone with information about the vehicle or the break and enter is encouraged to contact the RCMP.

