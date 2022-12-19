A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

29-year-old Johan Friesen has outstanding warrants

Police are on the hunt for a man known to hang around the Okanagan.

Johan Giesbrecht Friesen is wanted on outstanding warrants for dangerous driving, driving while impaired by alcohol, flight from police and obstruction of an officer.

The BC Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Friesen.

He is five-foot-11-inches tall and weights approximately 194 pounds. He has a skull tattoo on both right and left arms and is known to wear a distinctive silver skull ring.

Friesen is known to hang around the Okanagan, Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon areas.

If you have information concerning his location or see him, contact the police or call 911.

READ MORE: Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

READ MORE: Cold closes backside of Vernon ski hill

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPVernon

Previous story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland
Next story
Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Just Posted

Having a noise bylaw that better accommodates agricultural uses including backyard roosters was one of several concerns raised in a letter to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urged to develop strategy for healthy communities

This parking meter is the type used throughout Salmon Arm and will take only coins, not credit cards. (File photo)
Owner of Salmon Arm parking lots shortens leases, 84 loonies irk councillor

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

The Shuswap 4-H Club recently had its awards day, an opportunity to celebrate club members’ accomplishments in 2022. (Contributed)
Shuswap 4-H club members celebrate achievements in 2022