Amy Ratcliffe

Police search for woman missing from Vernon

31-year-old last seen 5 days ago

A woman missing from Vernon hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amy Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, 31, was last seen on August 26.

She is approxiately five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Previous story
Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores
Next story
Nanaimo woman wakes up to find drunken stranger passed out on her couch

Just Posted

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2019. (File photo)
Shuswap residents urged to take part in upcoming Global Climate Action Strike

North Shuswap Elementary School remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Alternative arrangments made for North Shuswap school students

The CSRD has placed waste bins at the Celista Fire Department, the Ross Creek Store, the Scotch Creek Market and the Squilax-Anglemont Road pullout near the mailboxes in Lee Creek. (CSRD photo)
Food disposal underway in North Shuswap, loss of landfill yet to be addressed

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire response in Shuswap fanning B.C.’s political flames