Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

Six people were arrested on Oct. 16 in Joe Rich as West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant and raided a suspected drug operation.

Officers on the scene seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants.

“These types of investigations are laborious and our investigators worked tirelessly to secure the evidence,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“The policing jurisdiction for Joe Rich is the West Kelowna RCMP and while the optics of this may pose as a logistical hurdle for our investigators, the results of yesterday should reassure the public that it is not.”

Fortis BC also attended the scene, cutting power to the area so RCMP could safely seize evidence.

The six who were arrested have since been released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date.

