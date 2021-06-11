Police searching for car that caused 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls

No serious injuries were reported despite the number of vehicles involved

RCMP are investigating after a five-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded after receiving a report of the incident on June 10, 2021 at 3:56 pm near Green Lake Road.

An unknown silver vehicle, which fled the scene and hasn’t yet been found, started the incident after hitting the side of a Dodge Ram truck heading north on Highway 97.

The impact caused the truck to swerve and overcorrect into oncoming traffic.

This caused an oncoming Ford Explorer to swerve out of the truck’s way and as a result of this maneuver, the Explorer spun out and was struck by a Chevrolet truck.

In addition to these collisions, the Dodge Ram lost a tire, which bounced down the highway and collided with a Ford Focus causing significant damage.

The highway was closed for several hours as a result of the series of collisions in order to examine the scene and determine whether there were any injuries.

There were no serious injuries reported. All of the vehicles were eventually cleared and all lanes open for regular traffic.

If anyone has any information surrounding the initial collision involving a small silver car they are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.