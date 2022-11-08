Police searching for missing Vernon teen

Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on the evening of Nov. 6.
Stephenson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
