Police are searching for a stolen silver Dodge Charger that was used by a pair of suspects in a Kelowna assault Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Police searching for suspects after man assaulted in Kelowna

Suspects in Wednesday morning assault fled in stolen silver Dodge Charger

Kelowna RCMP are in search of suspects after a man was injured during an altercation Wednesday morning.

Police say that around 8 a.m. Dec. 15, a worker arrived on a construction site on Foxtail Terrace and observed two people in a vehicle nearby. The worker approached the vehicle and the three got into a verbal disagreement. One of the occupants of the vehicle produced what police believe to have been an imitation firearm and injured the victim before ramming his vehicle and fleeing the area.

The victim, a 42-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, was reported as stolen from the Kelowna area.

The occupants of the stolen car are described as a man and woman wearing “COVID-style” masks.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspects in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

