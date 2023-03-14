Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Mayo, located about 323 kilometres north of Whitehorse. (Google maps)

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Mayo, located about 323 kilometres north of Whitehorse. (Google maps)

Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon

Both men were shot, multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire at about 5 a.m.

Mounties in Yukon say they’re investigating a double homicide involving two men in the small community of Mayo, about 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

RCMP say in a statement Monday that the deaths were reported to them on Saturday by a member of the public.

Officers from the Yukon RCMP’s major crime unit travelled to the village to take charge of the investigation.

Police say the bodies of 35-year-old Ben Symington and 22-year-old Michael Bennett, both of Whitehorse, were found on a main roadway on the land belonging to the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation.

Police say they believe the deaths took place around 5 a.m. Saturday because multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire at that time and both men were shot.

They say a blue 2010 Ford Escape was also found at the crime scene and anyone with more information or surveillance video in their homes or businesses are asked to contact police.

The police statement says the murders will have a substantial impact in such a small community.

“We want to emphasize that we do continue to believe that there is no immediate danger to the public related to these homicides.

“We are aware of the impact of the substance use emergency on the community of Mayo, as with other Yukon communities, and are active with our partners in supporting community safety,” police say in the release.

Police say they believe the men were in the central Yukon area for up to a week before their deaths and they want anyone who had interaction with them, even if it seemed insignificant, to call police with details.

RELATED: Murder charges laid in shootings that sparked lockdown in Faro, Yukon

HomicideYukon

Previous story
UPDATE: Snowfall warning rescinded for Highway 1

Just Posted

Juno award-winner George Leach will be performing at the Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

The Armstrong Shamrocks (white) and Vernon Tigers have received permission from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League to merge their organizations into one for the 2023 season. (Morning Star- file photo)
Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks merge junior lacrosse clubs

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 is expecting another 2-4 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, March 14. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Snowfall warning rescinded for Highway 1

Letter writer praises the recent B.C. budget for social spending, including the long-awaited “renters rebate” tax credit to households earning up to $80,000. (File photo)
Letter: Reader praises budget for social spending, wonders if it was read by Shuswap MLA