Police seek driver who allegedly pointed gun at pedestrian

Chase RCMP report incident occurred on April 17 along Pine Street

The Chase RCMP were called after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a pedestrian before driving away.

On April 17, police responded after receiving the report of the brandished firearm on Pine Street. They were told a man driving a vehicle pointed the weapon at another man and then drove off. Officers immediately tried to locate the suspect but he was not found.

Cpl. Scott Linklater described the vehicle involved as a grey SUV.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

