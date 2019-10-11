Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

  • Oct. 11, 2019 5:00 p.m.
  • News

The RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a B.C. man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky, 31, is currently unlawfully at large after failing to meet the conditions of his release in Prince George, B.C.

All efforts to locate Roshinsky have been negative since the warrant was issued Sept. 25. Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Roshinsky is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 178 cm (5’10”)
  • 86 kg (190 lbs)
  • Brown hair, but may be shaved bald
  • Green eyes
  • Many tattoos, including on his neck and forehead

He has contacts in Kamloops, Nelson and Vancouver, B.C.

Police say Roshinsky has an extensive criminal history and should be considered violent. If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Roshinsky.

If you have any information about Brendan Thomas Roshinsky or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

