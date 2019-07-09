Police have now identified this man in connection with a stolen bank card after seeking help on his identity from the public. (Contributed)

UPDATED: Alleged Okanagan fraud suspect identified

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

UPDATED TUESDAY, JULY 9, 1:40 P.M.: The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP sought the public’s assistance today in identifying a fraud suspect. This suspect has since been identified and no further information is needed.

The Vernon RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Vernon who provided information on this suspect

ORIGINAL

Vernon RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man after he allegedly used a stolen bank card at an Armstrong gas station.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed that a bank card was stolen from a vehicle overnight and was allegedly used at local business in the Armstrong area. The suspect was seen on video surveillance making purchases using the alleged stolen bank card.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 45 – 50 years of age, about 5’10 tall (178 cm) with long blond hair tied back into a pony tail.

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigation, police are releasing an image taken by the business of the fraud suspect,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the North Okanagan RCMP (Armstrong) at 250-546-3028 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline
Next story
Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Just Posted

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Salmon Arm resident receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Local woman’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Our history in pictures: Summer at Pierre’s Point

Summer time at Pierre’s Point, Gloria Smith (nee Holliday) smiles for the… Continue reading

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

Hundreds of cadets converge in Okanagan

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

Column: Remembering the wolf of Wood Arm

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Most Read